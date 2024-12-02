Left Menu

Behind the Reel: The Sabarmati Express Tragedy Unveiled

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan discussed the film 'The Sabarmati Report' focusing on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident. Gaining both public and political recognition, the film is praised for its depiction of the tragic events. Prime Minister Modi and other key figures have publicly endorsed its portrayal and narrative.

Ravi Kishan (image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan addressed the audience at Balyogi Auditorium, Parliament, New Delhi, during a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film tackling the February 27, 2002, Sabarmati Express tragedy near Godhra station. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, aims to lay bare the truths behind the incident.

In an interview with ANI, Kishan underscored the film's commitment to truth, adding, "A major conspiracy was hatched, and the country is now being presented with that truth." The film has piqued considerable interest, further boosted by Prime Minister Modi's support for the film's truthful narrative. Modi praised the film, stating, "It's time for the facts to emerge, dismantling false narratives."

Declared tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the film has garnered praise from political figures such as BJP MP Hema Malini, who described it as an accurate reflection of real events. Endorsements have also come from officials like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, appreciating the film's portrayal of societal truths, and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, who commended its sensitive storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

