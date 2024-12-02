Olympic Star PV Sindhu Set to Wed in Udaipur
Indian badminton champion PV Sindhu will marry Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur. The decision was made due to her busy schedule. The wedding events start on December 20, with a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu has been a dominant force in badminton, winning numerous prestigious medals.
Olympic badminton champion PV Sindhu is set to marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in the picturesque city of Udaipur.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion, recently ended a title drought by winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow. Her upcoming marriage is a tightly scheduled affair as she prepares for another busy season, her father PV Ramana revealed.
The families finalized the wedding plans just a month ago. Celebrations will kick off on December 20 and culminate with a reception in Hyderabad on December 24. Sindhu, one of India's most celebrated athletes, is known for her historic victories, including five world championship medals and an Olympic silver and bronze.
