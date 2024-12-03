Left Menu

Shockwaves in Odisha: Demon's Stage Act Turns Gruesome

An Odisha theatre actor, Bimbadhar Gouda, was arrested after performing a gruesome act involving a live pig on stage. The incident, condemned by state assembly members and animal activists, led to his arrest alongside an organiser for animal cruelty and violating wildlife laws. Further arrests are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 03-12-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 08:56 IST
Shockwaves in Odisha: Demon's Stage Act Turns Gruesome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 45-year-old theatre actor from Odisha's Ganjam district has been arrested after committing a shocking act on stage. Bimbadhar Gouda, portraying a demon in the Ramayana, gruesomely ripped open a live pig's stomach and ate its meat, sparking widespread outrage and drawing condemnation from state assembly members.

The incident took place on November 24 in Ralab village and was organized by a local group, leading to the arrest of one of its members. The duo faces charges of animal cruelty and breach of the Wildlife Protection Act. Videos of the incident, which went viral, prompted calls from animal rights activists for stringent action.

Authorities are also pursuing individuals who displayed snakes during the performance, in violation of a state guideline banning such public displays. The incident has ignited a fervent debate on ethical practices in traditional performances, highlighting a need for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

