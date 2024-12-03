Kaliyum Karyavum: Merging Tradition with Modern Education
'Kaliyum Karyavum' by Federal Bank introduces Kerala's traditional art forms to schoolchildren, teaching essential life skills like financial literacy and time management. This initiative, leveraging Kerala's rich cultural legacy, aims to make education engaging and impactful, linking students to their cultural heritage while preparing them for future challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ernakulam | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:20 IST
Federal Bank has unveiled an innovative program, 'Kaliyum Karyavum', in Kerala, India, which combines traditional art with education to teach school children essential life skills.
The initiative uses performances of Theyyam, Chakyarkooth, and other art forms to teach financial literacy, time management, and healthy digital habits, blending culture with modern education.
With support from cultural experts, the Bank aims to connect students to their roots and impart practical skills, promising to be a transformative educational experience throughout Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
