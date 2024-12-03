Kaliyum Karyavum: Merging Tradition with Modern Education

Federal Bank has unveiled an innovative program, 'Kaliyum Karyavum', in Kerala, India, which combines traditional art with education to teach school children essential life skills.

The initiative uses performances of Theyyam, Chakyarkooth, and other art forms to teach financial literacy, time management, and healthy digital habits, blending culture with modern education.

With support from cultural experts, the Bank aims to connect students to their roots and impart practical skills, promising to be a transformative educational experience throughout Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)