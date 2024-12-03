Punjabi Language Neglect Raises Alarm in Delhi

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has voiced grave concerns over the neglect of the Punjabi language by the city government. A Raj Niwas report highlights the alarming shortage of 752 TGT Punjabi teachers in government schools, questioning the dedication towards linguistic diversity.

The Punjabi Academy, aimed at promoting the language, spent only Rs 19.99 crore of its Rs 27.28 crore budget for the financial year 2023-24. Moreover, this year's budget for the Academy was slashed by 17 per cent, further complicating its mission.

The Lieutenant Governor criticized the Academy's progress report as incomplete and insufficient, demanding a comprehensive review. Stakeholders, including the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, have underscored concerns, including the critical shortage of teachers and dwindling resources for language propagation.

(With inputs from agencies.)