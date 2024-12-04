EU’s Controversial Move: Looser Wolf Protection Approved

In a significant decision this week, European countries have endorsed plans to reduce protective measures for wolves, marking a victory for farmers who have long sought relief from these predators ravaging their livestock.

Endorsed under the Bern Convention, this EU proposal will enable member states to hunt wolves under specified conditions starting March 2025. The initiative comes after increasing discontentment among farmers over wolf attacks.

While EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose own pony was once killed by a wolf, supported the measures, environmental groups caution that easing wolf protections could hinder their recovery across Europe.

