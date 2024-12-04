EU’s Controversial Move: Looser Wolf Protection Approved
European nations agreed to reduce protection for wolves, allowing controlled hunting from March 2025. This decision, hailed by farmers but criticized by environmentalists, emerged amid growing tensions between rural communities and wildlife advocates. The EU proposal intends to address farmers' concerns while raising ecological considerations.
In a significant decision this week, European countries have endorsed plans to reduce protective measures for wolves, marking a victory for farmers who have long sought relief from these predators ravaging their livestock.
Endorsed under the Bern Convention, this EU proposal will enable member states to hunt wolves under specified conditions starting March 2025. The initiative comes after increasing discontentment among farmers over wolf attacks.
While EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose own pony was once killed by a wolf, supported the measures, environmental groups caution that easing wolf protections could hinder their recovery across Europe.
