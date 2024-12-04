Left Menu

Thrills Unveiled: 'Raid 2' Set for May Release

The release of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' has been rescheduled to May 1, 2025. Originally set to release earlier, this sequel directed by Raj Kumar Gupta promises new thrills. Alongside Devgn, the film features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The makers are excited to unveil the next chapter of the story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:31 IST
Thrills Unveiled: 'Raid 2' Set for May Release
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Devgn fans will have to mark a new date in their calendars. 'Raid 2,' initially slated for a February release, is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2025. This eagerly awaited sequel to the hit 2018 film will once again see Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The movie continues the intense narrative carved out by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who is returning to direct. 'Raid 2' is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak backing the project.

Adding to the anticipation, the cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor. Additionally, the release of 'De De Pyaar De 2,' another Devgn-starrer co-produced by T-Series, will be delayed, with a new premiere date yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024