Thrills Unveiled: 'Raid 2' Set for May Release

Ajay Devgn fans will have to mark a new date in their calendars. 'Raid 2,' initially slated for a February release, is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2025. This eagerly awaited sequel to the hit 2018 film will once again see Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The movie continues the intense narrative carved out by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who is returning to direct. 'Raid 2' is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak backing the project.

Adding to the anticipation, the cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor. Additionally, the release of 'De De Pyaar De 2,' another Devgn-starrer co-produced by T-Series, will be delayed, with a new premiere date yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)