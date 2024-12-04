Thrills Unveiled: 'Raid 2' Set for May Release
The release of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' has been rescheduled to May 1, 2025. Originally set to release earlier, this sequel directed by Raj Kumar Gupta promises new thrills. Alongside Devgn, the film features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. The makers are excited to unveil the next chapter of the story.
- Country:
- India
Ajay Devgn fans will have to mark a new date in their calendars. 'Raid 2,' initially slated for a February release, is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2025. This eagerly awaited sequel to the hit 2018 film will once again see Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.
The movie continues the intense narrative carved out by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who is returning to direct. 'Raid 2' is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak backing the project.
Adding to the anticipation, the cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor. Additionally, the release of 'De De Pyaar De 2,' another Devgn-starrer co-produced by T-Series, will be delayed, with a new premiere date yet to be announced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blockbuster Flashback: 'Biwi No. 1' Returns to Cinemas
Nayanthara: Grateful for Film Industry Support in Documentary Release
IPL 2025 Auction: Blockbuster Moves and Surprising Outcomes
Blockbuster Revival: 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' Reinvigorate the Box Office
Legends, Blockbusters, and Million-Dollar Bananas: The Latest in Entertainment