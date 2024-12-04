Left Menu

Celebrating Legacy: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring E V Ramasamy, will be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala on December 12. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin will lead the event, with various dignitaries set to attend and deliver addresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:51 IST
Celebrating Legacy: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library is set to be inaugurated at Vaikom in Kerala on December 12. This cultural landmark honors the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, E V Ramasamy.

The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. Chief Minister Vijayan will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, as detailed in an official release issued on Wednesday.

Joining the chief ministers will be several dignitaries, including Ministers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The ceremony, marking a significant cultural collaboration, will also be attended by top government officials such as Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024