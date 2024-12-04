Celebrating Legacy: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, honoring E V Ramasamy, will be inaugurated in Vaikom, Kerala on December 12. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin will lead the event, with various dignitaries set to attend and deliver addresses.
- Country:
- India
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library is set to be inaugurated at Vaikom in Kerala on December 12. This cultural landmark honors the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam, E V Ramasamy.
The inauguration ceremony will witness the presence of Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. Chief Minister Vijayan will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, as detailed in an official release issued on Wednesday.
Joining the chief ministers will be several dignitaries, including Ministers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The ceremony, marking a significant cultural collaboration, will also be attended by top government officials such as Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Advocates for Natural Farming at Sabar Dairy Inauguration
Tamil Nadu Leaders Criticize LIC's Hindi Language Dominance
Baanhem Ventures: Empowering Tamil Nadu's First-Gen Entrepreneurs
Sundaram Home Finance Expands in Tamil Nadu's Tier-III Towns
Brazil's Ex-President's Aides Apprehended in Pre-Inauguration Coup Plot