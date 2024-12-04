Vaikom's Tribute: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library will be inaugurated in honor of Dravidar Kazhagam's founder E V Ramasamy on December 12 in Vaikom, Kerala. The event will witness the attendance of Kerala and Tamil Nadu's top leaders, including Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin.
- Country:
- India
The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library are set to be inaugurated on December 12 in Vaikom, Kerala, honoring Dravidar Kazhagam's founder, E V Ramasamy. The event will be a significant cultural milestone in the region.
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, will grace the ceremony. Vijay will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, as per the announcement released on Wednesday.
The inauguration will also see participation from several high-profile dignitaries, including Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan and Saji Cheriyan, and Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, and M P Saminathan. Key administrative figures like Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam will also attend.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Devotees' Bus Accident in Kerala Leaves 27 Injured
Amit Shah Advocates for Natural Farming at Sabar Dairy Inauguration
Kerala Political Ad Controversy: Desperation or Strategy?
Kerala Political Firestorm: CPI(M)'s Controversial Ad Sparks UDF Outcry
Political Tensions in Kerala: CM Vijayan vs. Thangal