Left Menu

Vaikom's Tribute: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library will be inaugurated in honor of Dravidar Kazhagam's founder E V Ramasamy on December 12 in Vaikom, Kerala. The event will witness the attendance of Kerala and Tamil Nadu's top leaders, including Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:12 IST
Vaikom's Tribute: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial
  • Country:
  • India

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library are set to be inaugurated on December 12 in Vaikom, Kerala, honoring Dravidar Kazhagam's founder, E V Ramasamy. The event will be a significant cultural milestone in the region.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, will grace the ceremony. Vijay will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, as per the announcement released on Wednesday.

The inauguration will also see participation from several high-profile dignitaries, including Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan and Saji Cheriyan, and Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, and M P Saminathan. Key administrative figures like Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam will also attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024