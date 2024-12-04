Vaikom's Tribute: Inauguration of Thanthai Periyar Memorial

The Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library are set to be inaugurated on December 12 in Vaikom, Kerala, honoring Dravidar Kazhagam's founder, E V Ramasamy. The event will be a significant cultural milestone in the region.

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, alongside Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, will grace the ceremony. Vijay will preside over the event and deliver the keynote address, as per the announcement released on Wednesday.

The inauguration will also see participation from several high-profile dignitaries, including Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan and Saji Cheriyan, and Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, and M P Saminathan. Key administrative figures like Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan and Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam will also attend.

