Authorities Enforce Liquor and Meat Prohibition in Vaishno Devi Base Camp

In a significant move to preserve the sanctity of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, authorities have imposed a ban on the sale, possession, and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims. This decision, announced on Wednesday, applies to the 12-kilometer track leading to the holy cave in Trikuta hills and its surrounding areas.

The mandate, under the direction of Katra Subdivisional Magistrate Piyush Dhotra, is enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ensuring compliance. It will remain effective for a duration of two months unless rescinded earlier, impacting not only the pilgrimage route but also nearby villages within a specified distance.

The restriction extends to various roads and infrastructural points such as Katra-Jammu road, Katra-Reasi road, and the railway station, incorporating surrounding localities like Chamba, Serli, and Bhagta villages, to uphold the spiritual atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)