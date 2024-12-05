Left Menu

Toing Man Craze: Macho Sporto's Bigg Boss Success

Macho Sporto, an innerwear brand, engaged audiences through its 'Toing Man of the Week' contest on Bigg Boss 18. This campaign drew massive participation and crowned Vivian as a three-time winner. The iconic phrase 'Toing' has become synonymous with charisma, style, and fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:51 IST
Macho Sporto, a prominent innerwear brand from JG Hosiery, has captured the nation's imagination through its strategic partnership with Bigg Boss 18 as an associate sponsor. Over the past six weeks, the brand has hosted the 'Toing Man of the Week' contest, resonating with both contestants and viewers across India.

The phrase "Toing" has not only sparked intrigue but has redefined itself as a vibrant part of popular culture. Fans have been enthusiastic participants, drawn by the opportunity to visit the Bigg Boss house, solidifying 'Toing' as the newest trend in cool expressions. This week, Vivian was crowned Toing Man for the third time, showcasing qualities admired by fans.

Vivian's hat-trick emphasizes attributes such as charisma, style, fitness, and romantic appeal. As the campaign concludes, Macho Sporto successfully positions 'Toing' as a celebration of extraordinary men with the tagline 'Yeh toh bada Toing hai!'

