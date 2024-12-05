Honoring Sheikh Abdullah: A Legacy Remembered
The National Conference commemorated the 119th birth anniversary of its founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, with tributes led by party leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The event took place at his mausoleum in Hazratbal, attracting numerous party members who gathered to honor his memory.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the National Conference commemorated its founding figure, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, on his 119th birth anniversary. Parties marked the occasion by paying floral tributes at his mausoleum in Hazratbal, a significant area in the city.
Key figures in the party, such as NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President cum former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, led the remembrance. Their presence underscored Sheikh Abdullah's enduring influence on the party and the region.
The gathering saw numerous party leaders and workers assembling to remember Sheikh Abdullah, who passed away in 1983. Their attendance reflects the continued reverence for his contributions to the region's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
