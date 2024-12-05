Honoring Change: Harroop Singh Bola Wins Diana Award for Social Impact
Harroop Singh Bola, 23, co-founded the British Indian Medical Association to support Indian-origin medical students. He was honored with the Diana Award for his leadership and efforts in bridging inequalities within the British Indian medical community. BIMA under his leadership supports over 2,000 members worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a prestigious recognition of outstanding leadership and social impact, Harroop Singh Bola, a 23-year-old student from London, was named a winner of this year's Diana Award.
Bola, who co-founded the British Indian Medical Association (BIMA), aimed to fill the mentorship void for Indian-origin medical students in the UK.
Since its inception in 2020, BIMA has flourished under Bola's leadership, boasting over 2,000 members and conducting over 250 events worldwide, drawing attention for its contribution to reducing healthcare inequalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Healthcare Role
Trump's New FBI Director Search: A Shakeup in Leadership
Xi Jinping's South America Diplomacy: China Steps Into Global Leadership
HealthNxt Initiative: Democratizing Healthcare Access in India Through Digital Innovation
Exploring Security Frontiers: The 19th Leadership Summit 2024