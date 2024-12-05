Honoring Change: Harroop Singh Bola Wins Diana Award for Social Impact

In a prestigious recognition of outstanding leadership and social impact, Harroop Singh Bola, a 23-year-old student from London, was named a winner of this year's Diana Award.

Bola, who co-founded the British Indian Medical Association (BIMA), aimed to fill the mentorship void for Indian-origin medical students in the UK.

Since its inception in 2020, BIMA has flourished under Bola's leadership, boasting over 2,000 members and conducting over 250 events worldwide, drawing attention for its contribution to reducing healthcare inequalities.

