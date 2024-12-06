Biden's Last Holiday Cheer: Lighting Up Liberty and Love

In his final Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the White House, President Joe Biden expressed a heartfelt wish for the nation: 'to continue seeking the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency.' The event, marked by frigid temperatures, drew a warmly clad crowd including Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The 30-foot red spruce, sourced from Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Virginia, highlighted the holiday celebrations on the Ellipse outside the White House South Lawn. With Jill Biden absent due to engagements in Qatar, President Biden led the countdown, lighting the tree in vibrant green while wishing all a Merry Christmas.

This annual tradition featured performances by Trombone Shorty and Trisha Yearwood, amid whimsical decorations symbolizing peace and light. An amusement park-style carousel and snowfall-mimicking ceiling added to the festive display. The tree was sourced from Cartner's Christmas Tree Farm in Newland, North Carolina, which had recently endured significant damage from a mudslide.

