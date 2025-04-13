Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of 'Love Jihad' in UP Beauty Parlours

A right-wing organization has raised allegations against Muslim men employed in beauty parlours in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of participating in 'love jihad'. They have demanded that the state government impose a ban on these men working in such establishments.

In a formal letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dinesh Falahari, president of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, alleged an international plot behind the employment of Muslim men in women's beauty salons. Falahari claimed these individuals pose as Hindus to marry local women for ulterior motives.

Local seers have echoed these concerns, demanding thorough investigations into beauty parlours where such men are employed. They advise women to avoid hiring Muslim men, suggesting home beauty treatments as an alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)