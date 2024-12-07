Left Menu

Diverse Dialogues: Maharashtra Assembly's Linguistic Tapestry

The Maharashtra legislative assembly highlighted India's linguistic diversity as 200 newly-elected members took their oaths as MLAs in various languages, including Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, and Sindhi. Most members, 190 in total, opted for Marathi. Seven BJP members took their oaths in Sanskrit, showcasing cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:19 IST
Diverse Dialogues: Maharashtra Assembly's Linguistic Tapestry
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was a vibrant display of India's renowned linguistic diversity on Saturday, as 200 newly-elected members took their oaths in multiple languages. The ceremony underscored the country's rich multicultural tapestry.

Among the 200 MLAs, a significant majority of 190 members chose to take their oaths in Marathi, reflecting the local linguistic preference. Meanwhile, seven BJP members, including Girish Mahajan and others, opted for Sanskrit, a nod to ancient traditions.

Adding to the linguistic variety, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party took his oath in Hindi, AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Khalique chose Urdu, and BJP's Kumar Ailani took his oath in Sindhi, highlighting the diverse cultural representation in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024