Diverse Dialogues: Maharashtra Assembly's Linguistic Tapestry
The Maharashtra legislative assembly highlighted India's linguistic diversity as 200 newly-elected members took their oaths as MLAs in various languages, including Marathi, Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, and Sindhi. Most members, 190 in total, opted for Marathi. Seven BJP members took their oaths in Sanskrit, showcasing cultural heritage.
The Maharashtra legislative assembly was a vibrant display of India's renowned linguistic diversity on Saturday, as 200 newly-elected members took their oaths in multiple languages. The ceremony underscored the country's rich multicultural tapestry.
Among the 200 MLAs, a significant majority of 190 members chose to take their oaths in Marathi, reflecting the local linguistic preference. Meanwhile, seven BJP members, including Girish Mahajan and others, opted for Sanskrit, a nod to ancient traditions.
Adding to the linguistic variety, Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party took his oath in Hindi, AIMIM's Mufti Mohammad Khalique chose Urdu, and BJP's Kumar Ailani took his oath in Sindhi, highlighting the diverse cultural representation in the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
