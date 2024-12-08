Actor-Comedian Sunil Pal's Dramatic Escape: Kidnapping and Extortion Unraveled

The Mumbai police have registered a case involving kidnapping and extortion after receiving a complaint from actor-comedian Sunil Pal. The case has been transferred to the Uttar Pradesh police, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Investigations revealed that Sunil Pal was allegedly abducted during his visit to Uttarakhand for a show. He claimed that while he stopped for snacks, an individual pretending to be a fan forced him into a car. The alleged abductors demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh but released Pal after he managed to gather Rs 8 lakh from friends.

Sunil Pal was purportedly released on the side of a road in Meerut, from where he traveled to the Delhi airport and then flew back to Mumbai. His wife had earlier lodged a missing person report. No arrests have been made, and further investigations are in progress.

