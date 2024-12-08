Left Menu

Barry Keoghan Quits Instagram Amid Online Trolling

British actor Barry Keoghan has left Instagram due to severe trolling over his appearance and personal life after splitting with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Keoghan, known for films like 'Saltburn' and 'Dunkirk,' expressed that the malicious comments crossed the line, impacting his family and career.

Updated: 08-12-2024 15:33 IST
British actor Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account following relentless online harassment. The trolling intensified after his recent breakup with American singer Sabrina Carpenter, leading to a barrage of negative comments about his looks, career, and character.

In a statement on X, Keoghan, known for roles in 'Saltburn' and 'Dunkirk', highlighted the detrimental effects of the hateful commentary on his family and his mental well-being. He cited lies and attacks concerning his parenting as unacceptable, leading to his decision to unplug from social media.

Keoghan, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, emphasized the importance of shielding his family from such negativity and reiterated the need for respect. The actor is set to feature in 'Bring Them Down', releasing in February 2025.

