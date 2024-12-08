Barry Keoghan Quits Instagram Amid Online Trolling

British actor Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram account following relentless online harassment. The trolling intensified after his recent breakup with American singer Sabrina Carpenter, leading to a barrage of negative comments about his looks, career, and character.

In a statement on X, Keoghan, known for roles in 'Saltburn' and 'Dunkirk', highlighted the detrimental effects of the hateful commentary on his family and his mental well-being. He cited lies and attacks concerning his parenting as unacceptable, leading to his decision to unplug from social media.

Keoghan, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, emphasized the importance of shielding his family from such negativity and reiterated the need for respect. The actor is set to feature in 'Bring Them Down', releasing in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)