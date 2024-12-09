Left Menu

Restoration Efforts at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Begin

The Archaeological Survey of India will start repairing the Ratna Bhandar at Puri's Jagannath temple from December 16. Approval for the work has been sought from the temple’s Niti sub-committee. The repair follows a GPR-GPS survey completed with input from the National Geophysical Research Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 08:46 IST
Restoration Efforts at Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced plans to commence repairs on the Ratna Bhandar within Odisha's historic Jagannath temple from December 16. The ASI awaits formal approval from the site's Niti sub-committee before proceeding.

Preparations for the repair ensued after a comprehensive survey of the 12th-century shrine's treasury was conducted in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute. Report findings have been submitted to the ASI, as confirmed by ASI Superintendent D B Garnaik.

Key discussions regarding the repair will occur during the 'Chhatisa Nijoga', the temple's servitor confederation, scheduled on December 10. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasized the state's commitment to completing the jewellery inventory by January's end, following the repair of the ancient treasury space.

