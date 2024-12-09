Amitabh Bachchan: An Enduring Inspiration for Allu Arjun
Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, has received high praise from South Indian superstar Allu Arjun. In a recent event, Arjun described Bachchan as a pivotal inspiration in his acting career, lauding the veteran's significant impact during his formative years.
During the event, Arjun elaborated on his admiration for Bachchan, commending the megastar's extensive career and consistent artistry even at an advanced age. His remarks highlighted the enduring legacy of Bachchan in Indian cinema.
Bachchan, 82, expressed his gratitude on the social media platform X, acknowledging Arjun's gracious words and wishing the younger actor continued success. This exchange happened just as Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' achieved a remarkable box office success, earning Rs 621 crore soon after its release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
