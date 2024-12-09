Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan: An Enduring Inspiration for Allu Arjun

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude towards Allu Arjun who praised him as a profound influence. Arjun, during an event, acknowledged Bachchan as an inspiration, admiring his lengthy illustrious career. Bachchan responded warmly, praising Arjun's talent and wishing him ongoing success, especially after Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' grossed Rs 621 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan: An Enduring Inspiration for Allu Arjun
Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, has received high praise from South Indian superstar Allu Arjun. In a recent event, Arjun described Bachchan as a pivotal inspiration in his acting career, lauding the veteran's significant impact during his formative years.

During the event, Arjun elaborated on his admiration for Bachchan, commending the megastar's extensive career and consistent artistry even at an advanced age. His remarks highlighted the enduring legacy of Bachchan in Indian cinema.

Bachchan, 82, expressed his gratitude on the social media platform X, acknowledging Arjun's gracious words and wishing the younger actor continued success. This exchange happened just as Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' achieved a remarkable box office success, earning Rs 621 crore soon after its release.

