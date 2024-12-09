Left Menu

Turmoil and Transition: Syria's New Dawn Amidst Complex Conflicts

Syria is experiencing a tumultuous transition as rebels take control of the capital, Damascus, leading to the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. Amid celebrations, there are challenges for the new rebel leadership, which pledges a representative government. Meanwhile, Israel conducts airstrikes on suspected weapon sites, and Turkey allies seize Manbij.

  • Syria

In a dramatic political shift, rebel forces have entered Syria's capital, Damascus, resulting in the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. Syria's prime minister confirmed that most Cabinet ministers continue their work from the city.

The newly established rebel alliance, led by a former al-Qaida member promising governance based on tolerance, faces significant challenges. Israel has launched airstrikes targeting suspected chemical weapons to prevent them from extremist control.

Turkey's allied forces have also seized the town of Manbij. With Assad seeking asylum in Russia, the future remains uncertain as political and regional dynamics continue to unfold intensely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

