Golden Globes 2025: A Clash of Cinematic Titans

The 2025 Golden Globes nominees include Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' and A24's 'The Brutalist,' leading the pack with ten and seven nods respectively. Winning can boost films in the Oscars race. Thirty-four entertainment journalists from 85 countries will select the winners announced on January 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:48 IST
The Golden Globes 2025 nominations spotlight Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist' from A24, each receiving significant nods in a year marked by industry upheavals. 'Emilia Perez' leads with ten nominations.

Both films are poised for a compelling awards season, culminating in the Oscars this March. In a shifted cinematic landscape, a Golden Globe could prove pivotal. This year's 334-voter panel, representing 85 nations, will announce winners in January via a CBS live broadcast and Paramount+ stream.

The nominated 'Emilia Perez' stars Zoe Saldana and features Acting performances by Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, while Adrien Brody headlines 'The Brutalist.' Meanwhile, four nominations went to 'Wicked,' another potential crowd favorite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

