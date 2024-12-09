A New Chapter: Avadh Ojha's Political Journey Begins in Patparganj

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced his decision to vacate the Patparganj seat, which he has held since 2013, in favor of Avadh Ojha, an educator he deeply respects.

Ojha, known for his expertise in UPSC coaching, has recently joined the AAP and will run in the assembly polls from Patparganj. This seat is seen by Sisodia as a symbol of education-based politics, a cause he holds dear.

Sisodia, addressing AAP volunteers, emphasized Ojha's vision for the future of education, believing that his candidacy will propel educational reforms in the region. The party is seeking to secure a third term in upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)