Anubhava Mantapa: A Historic Beacon of Inclusivity

On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a painting of Anubhava Mantapa at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, equating its inclusive nature to today's legislative assemblies. Anubhava Mantapa was historically significant for embracing representatives across caste lines and including women.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah acknowledged Basavanna and his followers' efforts in the 12th century to challenge societal inequalities. He emphasized the impact of Allama Prabhu, a member from an oppressed community, who presided over the Mantapa, signifying an early push against caste discrimination.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the struggle for a caste-free society goes back centuries and parallels teachings from Buddha's time. He reiterated the need for economic and social mobility to drive true progress, quoting thinkers like Kuvempu and Kanakadasa who align with Basavanna's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)