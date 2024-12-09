India's Heritage Sites: A Culture Not in Peril

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed to Parliament that there is no current categorisation of India's heritage sites by danger levels. This clarification came in response to queries by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who sought information on at-risk heritage sites in the country.

In his detailed written reply, Shekhawat emphasized that none of India's 43 World Heritage properties are on the UNESCO World Heritage Danger List. The recent World Heritage Committee Meeting also discussed this issue with no flags raised for Indian sites.

The minister acknowledged the ongoing assessments by the Archaeological Survey of India concerning climate change impacts on heritage sites. However, he confirmed that no properties in Tamil Nadu are identified on UNESCO's Danger List.

