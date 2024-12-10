Remembering S M Krishna: A Statesman's Legacy
S M Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away at 92. His political journey spanned over five decades, contributing immensely to the development of Karnataka and India, notably in the IT sector. Tributes from various leaders highlight his lasting impact.
- Country:
- India
Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away early Tuesday at his residence. The 92-year-old veteran politician had been ailing, a family source revealed. Krishna's mortal remains are expected to be taken to Maddur later today.
Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Karnataka, Krishna's political career began in 1962. He kicked off his journey by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent and later joined the Congress, with whom he was associated for nearly 50 years before switching to the BJP in 2017. Krishna retired from politics in January of the previous year.
His tenure as the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka saw significant contributions to the IT sector, earning Bengaluru the title of 'India's Silicon Valley.' Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, highlighting his indelible mark on Karnataka and the nation at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- S M Krishna
- Karnataka
- politics
- Chief Minister
- Congress
- BJP
- Bengaluru
- IT sector
- legacy
- tribute
ALSO READ
BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape
Political Clash Intensifies: BJP vs. AAP in Delhi Assembly
Mahayuti Triumphs in 2024 Maharashtra Elections as BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Opposition
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
Delhi's Air Crisis: Congress MP Calls for Urgent Action