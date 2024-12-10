Left Menu

Remembering S M Krishna: A Statesman's Legacy

S M Krishna, a towering figure in Indian politics and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away at 92. His political journey spanned over five decades, contributing immensely to the development of Karnataka and India, notably in the IT sector. Tributes from various leaders highlight his lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:26 IST
Remembering S M Krishna: A Statesman's Legacy
S M Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away early Tuesday at his residence. The 92-year-old veteran politician had been ailing, a family source revealed. Krishna's mortal remains are expected to be taken to Maddur later today.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Karnataka, Krishna's political career began in 1962. He kicked off his journey by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent and later joined the Congress, with whom he was associated for nearly 50 years before switching to the BJP in 2017. Krishna retired from politics in January of the previous year.

His tenure as the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka saw significant contributions to the IT sector, earning Bengaluru the title of 'India's Silicon Valley.' Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, highlighting his indelible mark on Karnataka and the nation at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024