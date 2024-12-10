Remembering S M Krishna: A Statesman's Legacy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna passed away early Tuesday at his residence. The 92-year-old veteran politician had been ailing, a family source revealed. Krishna's mortal remains are expected to be taken to Maddur later today.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Karnataka, Krishna's political career began in 1962. He kicked off his journey by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent and later joined the Congress, with whom he was associated for nearly 50 years before switching to the BJP in 2017. Krishna retired from politics in January of the previous year.

His tenure as the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka saw significant contributions to the IT sector, earning Bengaluru the title of 'India's Silicon Valley.' Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, highlighting his indelible mark on Karnataka and the nation at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)