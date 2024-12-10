Left Menu

Odisha Prepares for Grand Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Celebration

Odisha is gearing up to host the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8, expecting 7,000 NRIs. The state facilitates hotels and homestays, providing guest management training and ensuring safety measures. Several cultural festivals will accompany the event, enhancing the experience of visiting NRIs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:19 IST
Odisha is pulling out all the stops as it prepares to host the much-anticipated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8, welcoming around 7,000 non-resident Indians (NRIs).

The state government has arranged hotel accommodations and homestays, with hosts now trained in guest management and safety protocols, announced Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

In addition, tourism officials have secured rooms in 200 hotels, and a dedicated booking website has been launched to prevent cyber fraud. The event will coincide with cultural festivals, offering NRIs a taste of Odia culture and tradition.

