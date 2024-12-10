Honoring Heroes of the Assam Movement: A Tribute on Swahid Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated Swahid Diwas by paying tribute to those who showed exceptional courage in the Assam Movement. The observance on December 10 is a reminder of the sacrifices made during efforts to address immigration issues and preserve Assam's cultural identity.
The Assam Movement, a significant local agitation, aimed at the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in the state. Swahid Diwas is held every December 10 to honor lives lost in this struggle.
Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the movement's participants in preserving Assam's unique cultural identity. He expressed that their courage remains an inspiration to continue efforts towards a more developed Assam.
