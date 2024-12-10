Honoring Heroes of the Assam Movement: A Tribute on Swahid Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Swahid Diwas by recognizing the bravery of those involved in the Assam Movement. The day serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made during the protest to address the challenge of illegal immigration in Assam.

The Assam Movement, a significant local agitation, aimed at the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in the state. Swahid Diwas is held every December 10 to honor lives lost in this struggle.

Modi emphasized the pivotal role of the movement's participants in preserving Assam's unique cultural identity. He expressed that their courage remains an inspiration to continue efforts towards a more developed Assam.

