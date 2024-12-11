Left Menu

Family Feud Turned Legal: Telugu Actor Mohan Babu's Turmoil

A legal case involving veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu arose after he allegedly assaulted a video journalist. This incident highlights an underlying family dispute with his son Manoj. Media and legal attention mount as the family members are summoned by police amidst ongoing tensions and health concerns for Mohan Babu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:11 IST
Renowned Telugu actor Mohan Babu finds himself at the center of controversy following accusations of assaulting a video journalist, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident is linked to an internal family conflict that became public days earlier, with Mohan Babu alleging a scheme by his son Manoj to seize his residence.

Facing legal ramifications, Mohan Babu and his sons were summoned to explain their actions, while Manoj apologized to media personnel, describing the attack as unintended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

