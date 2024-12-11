Family Feud Turned Legal: Telugu Actor Mohan Babu's Turmoil

Renowned Telugu actor Mohan Babu finds himself at the center of controversy following accusations of assaulting a video journalist, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident is linked to an internal family conflict that became public days earlier, with Mohan Babu alleging a scheme by his son Manoj to seize his residence.

Facing legal ramifications, Mohan Babu and his sons were summoned to explain their actions, while Manoj apologized to media personnel, describing the attack as unintended.

