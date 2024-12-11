Honoring E V Ramasamy: Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates New Memorial
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Kerala to inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the Periyar Library in honor of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also participated in the event, delivering the keynote address. The ceremony highlighted cultural connections.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made his entry into Kerala with a significant purpose: to inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the adjacent Periyar Library in Vaikom, dedicated to the revered Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the ceremony, presiding over the function and delivering an impactful keynote address. This event marks a notable cultural bridge between the two southern states.
Upon arrival at Nedumbassery Airport, Stalin was greeted with a warm welcome. His journey continued to Kumarakom Lake Resort, where he received the traditional honors from Tamil Nadu and local officials. The inauguration event witnessed a blend of cultural and political significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Kerala Highway Truck Accident Claims Lives
Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch
Renewed Accusations in Notorious Domestic Violence Case in Kerala
No Retrospective Penalty: Kerala High Court Ruling on Waqf Act
Kerala's Cry for Fair Aid: A Republic of 'Unequal' Citizens?