Honoring E V Ramasamy: Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates New Memorial

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Kerala to inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the Periyar Library in honor of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also participated in the event, delivering the keynote address. The ceremony highlighted cultural connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made his entry into Kerala with a significant purpose: to inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the adjacent Periyar Library in Vaikom, dedicated to the revered Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the ceremony, presiding over the function and delivering an impactful keynote address. This event marks a notable cultural bridge between the two southern states.

Upon arrival at Nedumbassery Airport, Stalin was greeted with a warm welcome. His journey continued to Kumarakom Lake Resort, where he received the traditional honors from Tamil Nadu and local officials. The inauguration event witnessed a blend of cultural and political significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

