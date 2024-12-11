Honoring E V Ramasamy: Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates New Memorial

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin made his entry into Kerala with a significant purpose: to inaugurate the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and the adjacent Periyar Library in Vaikom, dedicated to the revered Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the ceremony, presiding over the function and delivering an impactful keynote address. This event marks a notable cultural bridge between the two southern states.

Upon arrival at Nedumbassery Airport, Stalin was greeted with a warm welcome. His journey continued to Kumarakom Lake Resort, where he received the traditional honors from Tamil Nadu and local officials. The inauguration event witnessed a blend of cultural and political significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)