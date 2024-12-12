Glorious Inauguration: Periyar Memorial Unveiled in Vaikom

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially opened the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library in Vaikom, a tribute to the Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar.

The inauguration ceremony, which saw a large gathering, celebrated the rich history of the Vaikom Satyagraha (1924-1925), where lower caste access to temple roads was ardently fought for. This event signifies the climax of the centenary celebrations of the movement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the stage with Stalin, garnering attention at the inauguration. A public assembly is set to take place at Vaikom Beach, with Vijayan scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

