Glorious Inauguration: Periyar Memorial Unveiled in Vaikom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library in Vaikom, Kerala. The event honored Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy and marked the valedictory of the Vaikom Satyagraha centenary. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony, witnessing a significant turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:53 IST
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin officially opened the Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library in Vaikom, a tribute to the Dravidar Kazhagam founder, E V Ramasamy, commonly known as Periyar.

The inauguration ceremony, which saw a large gathering, celebrated the rich history of the Vaikom Satyagraha (1924-1925), where lower caste access to temple roads was ardently fought for. This event signifies the climax of the centenary celebrations of the movement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the stage with Stalin, garnering attention at the inauguration. A public assembly is set to take place at Vaikom Beach, with Vijayan scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

