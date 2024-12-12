Sabarmati Report Screening Disrupted at JNU
During a screening of the Sabarmati Report at JNU, students were injured by stones thrown from outside. Despite the disruption, caused by stone pelting during the film event, no significant injuries were reported and the screening resumed after a brief pause, according to AVBP’s Rajeshwar Kant Dubey.
On Thursday, a screening of the Sabarmati Report at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was interrupted when stones were thrown at attendees, causing minor injuries to some students.
The incident occurred during an event organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with the organization's JNU president, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, confirming the disruption. Despite the incident, the screening resumed shortly after.
There has been no statement from the university administration or the student union, and more information is pending.
