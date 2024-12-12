Left Menu

Tragedy in the Forest: Wild Elephants Attack

Three women were trampled to death by wild elephants in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. They were among ten women from Dakshin Mendabari village who ventured into the Chilapata forest to gather firewood. Most escaped, but four were caught. One woman survived, but three were found dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, three women lost their lives after being trampled by wild elephants. The victims, identified as Chandamani Orao, Sukurmoni Lohar, and Rekha Burman, were part of a group of ten women who ventured into the Chilapata forest to collect firewood.

The encounter with the herd of elephants turned deadly as six women managed to flee while four were left behind. Upon returning with local villagers and forest personnel, rescuers discovered the disfigured bodies of the three deceased women. One woman, Nima Charwar, was found injured and has been admitted to Alipurduar Sadar hospital for treatment.

The unfortunate deaths have brought attention to the dangers faced by locals collecting essential resources, and the need for further safety measures in areas with wildlife. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

