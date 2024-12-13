Honoring Parrikar: A Legacy of Development in Goa

In a heartfelt tribute on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant commemorated the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, acknowledging his significant contributions to the coastal state's infrastructure development. Parrikar, who also held the position of Union Defence Minister, passed away on March 17, 2019.

Sawant, accompanied by several cabinet colleagues and Parrikar's sons, Utpal and Abhijat, paid their respects by laying flowers at the late BJP leader's memorial at Miramar beach. The present CM emphasized Parrikar's foundational work in fostering Goa's development in a comprehensive manner.

Sawant expressed his government's commitment to advancing the developmental vision laid out by Parrikar, stating that nearly all projects initiated under Parrikar's leadership have been completed. He highlighted how new infrastructure projects continue to draw inspiration from Parrikar's widely respected community-oriented vision for Goa.

