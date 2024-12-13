Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Raj Kapoor, celebrated as a visionary in cinema, remains a cherished memory in the eyes of his eldest son, Randhir Kapoor. As his birth centenary approaches, Randhir reflects on Kapoor senior's dual role as an extraordinary filmmaker and a devoted father.

Randhir recalls the relaxed family moments with the legendary actor, who preferred simple pleasures like dining out at a favorite dosa center. Despite his career commitments, Raj Kapoor always made time for his family, instilling values and love for cinema.

The timeless impact of Raj Kapoor's work is set to be revitalized through the RK Film Festival, which will screen ten of his classic films across 40 cities. The Kapoor family's homage coincides with the world's enduring appreciation for his contributions to film.

(With inputs from agencies.)