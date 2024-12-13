Left Menu

Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Randhir Kapoor fondly remembers his legendary father, Raj Kapoor, on the eve of his birth centenary. Known as a brilliant filmmaker, Raj Kapoor was equally a loving father. A film festival will showcase his timeless works, celebrating his influence on cinema inspired globally and across generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:55 IST
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Kapoor, celebrated as a visionary in cinema, remains a cherished memory in the eyes of his eldest son, Randhir Kapoor. As his birth centenary approaches, Randhir reflects on Kapoor senior's dual role as an extraordinary filmmaker and a devoted father.

Randhir recalls the relaxed family moments with the legendary actor, who preferred simple pleasures like dining out at a favorite dosa center. Despite his career commitments, Raj Kapoor always made time for his family, instilling values and love for cinema.

The timeless impact of Raj Kapoor's work is set to be revitalized through the RK Film Festival, which will screen ten of his classic films across 40 cities. The Kapoor family's homage coincides with the world's enduring appreciation for his contributions to film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

