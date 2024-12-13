Left Menu

PETA India Offers Reward to Solve Stray Dog Stabbing Case

PETA India is offering a reward for information about suspects involved in the stabbing of two stray dogs in north east Delhi. One dog died and another was injured in separate incidents. The organization emphasizes the need for psychiatric evaluation of the culprits, highlighting the link between animal abuse and human harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

PETA India has announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the identification of suspects involved in the stabbing of two stray dogs in north east Delhi.

The incidents occurred in Kabir Nagar two days apart, leaving one dog dead and another injured. The police are currently investigating, and a reward is being offered for identification of the suspects.

The organization's Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sunayana Basu, highlighted the potential for animal abusers to escalate to harming humans. PETA India stressed the importance of psychiatric evaluation for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

