Bridging Communities: The Impact Conclave 2024 on SROI

The Impact Conclave 2024, organized by the National CSR Network, explored maximizing Social Return on Investment (SROI) through collaboration and innovation. Key topics included opportunities and challenges in impact assessment, advanced technologies, and ethical considerations, aiming to enhance societal contributions and sustainable development goals in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:41 IST
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a landmark gathering as the National CSR Network hosted the Impact Conclave 2024 on December 13th. The event, aimed at maximizing Social Return on Investment (SROI), drew over 100 participants, ranging from industry experts to representatives of public and private sectors, non-profits, and academia.

Discussions centered on enhancing the impact of corporate social responsibility initiatives through collaboration and cutting-edge technological applications. The conclave served as a platform for sharing insights on overcoming challenges in impact assessment and leveraging AI and blockchain for improved transparency and reporting.

A highlight was the unveiling of 'Maximizing SROI in India – A Pathway to Vision 2047,' a comprehensive study by VeKommunicate offering strategies for impactful CSR practices. The event underscored the importance of partnerships and ethical leadership in driving long-term, sustainable growth and achieving India's development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

