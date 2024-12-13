Left Menu

Remembering the Battle of the Bulge: 80 Years On

The United States and Europe commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a decisive WWII fight that challenged 200,000 German soldiers and marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany. The commemorations honor the enduring alliance between former adversaries.

The United States and its European allies are set to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge this Friday. This pivotal World War II confrontation thwarted Adolf Hitler's final desperate offensive, paving the path for the Nazis' eventual defeat.

On December 16, 1944, over 200,000 German troops launched a surprise offensive through the Ardennes in Belgium and Luxembourg. Despite the severe winter conditions and weary American soldiers, the Germans managed to penetrate the front line, earning it the name 'Battle of the Bulge.' Fierce fighting ensued for a month, allowing Allied forces to eventually turn the tide and continue their advance towards Berlin.

Today's commemorations, already underway, highlight the transformation from wartime foes to steadfast NATO allies. The Battle of the Bulge's conclusion on January 28, 1945, ultimately led to the Allies invading Germany, culminating in the Nazi surrender and the end of WWII in Europe.

