A Taste of India Lights Up London This Festive Season

India House in London shone brightly, adorned with Christmas lights as it celebrated the festive season by showcasing an array of Indian delicacies. The High Commission of India hosted the celebration, uniting diverse diaspora organizations and Indian church representatives. Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, representing Pope Francis, addressed the gathering, highlighting the need for fraternity and understanding in today's world.

In Gandhi Hall, the gathering was serenaded by the mesmerizing tunes of jazz and carols, performed by opera singer Anando Mukerjee and the Bernardi Music Group. Dignitaries, including parliamentarians and community leaders, joined in popular carols like 'Silent Night' and 'Joy to the World.' Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami emphasized the universal joy of the season, celebrating India's harmonious multicultural spirit.

The event concluded with the ceremonial cutting of a two-tier Christmas cake by chef Clanny Rodrigues. Attendees explored Indian culinary offerings, including Coorg coffee and Indian wines, courtesy of APEDA, highlighting India's rich agricultural and processed food products on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)