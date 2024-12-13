Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Over Allu Arjun's Arrest

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticizes the Congress and Telangana government over Allu Arjun's arrest related to a stampede incident. He accuses them of diverting attention from the tragedy at Sandhya Theatre by targeting the film industry. Vaishnaw urges punishment for administrative failures instead.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized the Congress and Telangana government, following the arrest of actor Allu Arjun related to a tragic stampede incident during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. He accused the authorities of using the arrest as a publicity stunt to deflect responsibility for the incident.

According to Vaishnaw, inadequate arrangements by the state and local administration led to the unfortunate event at Sandhya Theatre, resulting in the death of a woman. He called for accountability for the poor planning rather than targeting film personalities.

Vaishnaw warned against using the creative industry as a scapegoat and urged the government to focus on aiding those affected. His remarks come amidst rising tensions as Telangana Congress marks its first year in power, with accusations of neglect towards the film industry.

