Controversy Erupts: Allu Arjun's Arrest Sparks Debate

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized the arrest of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, labeling it as irresponsible and unwarranted. He suggested that the arrest appears to be orchestrated to single out the actor.

Reddy defended that the organizers of the event had reportedly informed authorities well in advance, emphasizing that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of police forces.

Highlighting recurring issues faced by cinema artists, Reddy accused the administration of high-handedness, while the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a four-week interim bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)