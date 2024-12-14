Left Menu

Advocate's Protest at Kerala Film Festival: A Deeper Look

A 28-year-old advocate suffering from mental illness was involved in an incident where he booed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The man was taken into police custody but later released without charges due to his mental health condition.

A 28-year-old advocate, who previously disrupted the Kerala Chief Minister's arrival at the International Film Festival of Kerala, has been identified as suffering from mental illness, police reported on Saturday.

The advocate, detained after booing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Accordingly, authorities have not pressed charges against him, opting instead to release him into the care of his family.

Visuals broadcasted on television captured the man heckling Vijayan as the latter approached the festival venue. Despite possessing an outdated festival pass, the advocate is a regular attendee of the event.

