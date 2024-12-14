Left Menu

Historic Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 45 Years

The long-locked Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, closed since 1978 due to communal riots, has been reopened by the local administration. While addressing electricity theft in the area, authorities 'stumbled' upon the temple, prompting its reopening, much to the delight of locals who cherish its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After 45 years, the historic Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal has finally been reopened, marking a significant moment for the local community. The temple, shrouded in historical and cultural importance, had remained shut since the communal disturbances of 1978.

The temple's reopening came to light during an anti-encroachment drive, where officials unexpectedly discovered the site. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, focusing on tackling electricity theft, initiated the reopening after realizing the temple's rich past and communal relevance.

Locals expressed joy and nostalgia as the temple, once a pivotal spiritual site for the Hindu community, welcomed visitors again. The revitalization efforts also include plans to reopen an adjacent well, further restoring the temple's status in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

