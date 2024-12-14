Historic Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 45 Years

After 45 years, the historic Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal has finally been reopened, marking a significant moment for the local community. The temple, shrouded in historical and cultural importance, had remained shut since the communal disturbances of 1978.

The temple's reopening came to light during an anti-encroachment drive, where officials unexpectedly discovered the site. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, focusing on tackling electricity theft, initiated the reopening after realizing the temple's rich past and communal relevance.

Locals expressed joy and nostalgia as the temple, once a pivotal spiritual site for the Hindu community, welcomed visitors again. The revitalization efforts also include plans to reopen an adjacent well, further restoring the temple's status in the community.

