Nepal's Army Chief Deepens India Ties with Temple Visit

Nepal's Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, India, to offer prayers. Accompanied by his wife, he spent about 20-25 minutes at the temple. The visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen defense cooperation between Nepal and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:54 IST
Nepal's Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel paid a significant visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday. The visit was confirmed by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

General Sigdel, along with his wife, participated in prayers and spent approximately 20-25 minutes at the Ram Lalla temple. During his visit, he received a photo of Lord Ram Lalla and a model of the temple as mementos.

This visit highlights the ongoing commitment to enhance defense collaboration between Nepal and India, as General Sigdel's trip to New Delhi runs from December 11-14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

