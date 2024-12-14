A Legacy in Words: Harivansh's Four-Decade Journey

At the Patna Book Fair, a comprehensive 10-volume compilation of writings by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was unveiled, chronicling his four-decade-long career in journalism.

Harivansh, who transitioned from journalism to politics, highlighted how the collection encompasses his work from 1977 to 2017, covering societal, economic, and global issues with a focus on Bihar and Jharkhand.

The event was attended by prominent figures such as former Bihar chief secretary V S Dubey, ex-DGP D N Gautam, and Imtiaz Ahmed, former director of Khudabakhsh Library.

