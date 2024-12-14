A Legacy in Words: Harivansh's Four-Decade Journey
A 10-volume collection of writing by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, spanning four decades, was launched at the Patna Book Fair. The collection, 'Samaye ke Sawaal', reflects his contributions to journalism, focusing on societal and economic issues across Bihar, Jharkhand, and the world.
At the Patna Book Fair, a comprehensive 10-volume compilation of writings by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was unveiled, chronicling his four-decade-long career in journalism.
Harivansh, who transitioned from journalism to politics, highlighted how the collection encompasses his work from 1977 to 2017, covering societal, economic, and global issues with a focus on Bihar and Jharkhand.
The event was attended by prominent figures such as former Bihar chief secretary V S Dubey, ex-DGP D N Gautam, and Imtiaz Ahmed, former director of Khudabakhsh Library.
