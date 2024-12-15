Cricket Match Boosts TB Awareness Among Indian MPs
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a cricket match among MPs to raise TB awareness. The Lok Sabha Speaker XI team won by 73 runs against Rajya Sabha Chairman XI. The event is part of India's efforts to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global 2030 deadline.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a cricket match aimed at spreading awareness about tuberculosis among Members of Parliament. The friendly game saw Lok Sabha Speaker XI triumph over Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by a significant margin of 73 runs.
Birla emphasized the importance of such initiatives, highlighting them as an essential part of India's fight against tuberculosis. 'TB Free India' is not just a dream; it's a commitment to be achieved by 2025, well ahead of the global target of 2030 set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Innovative approaches adopted by India have already led to a notable 18% reduction in TB cases and a 21.4% decrease in related deaths over the last decade. Such events are crucial in increasing public awareness and fostering camaraderie among parliamentarians, Birla noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TB
- India
- Om Birla
- cricket match
- Lok Sabha
- Parliament
- awareness
- TB Free India
- SDG
- target date
ALSO READ
Mayawati Urges Focus on Pressing Issues Over Partisan Clashes in Parliament
Parliament Paralysis: Debate Stifled Over Sambhal and Adani Issues
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vows to Champion Wayanad's Voice in Parliament
Contentious Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill Escalates in Parliament