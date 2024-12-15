Cricket Match Boosts TB Awareness Among Indian MPs

On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a cricket match aimed at spreading awareness about tuberculosis among Members of Parliament. The friendly game saw Lok Sabha Speaker XI triumph over Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by a significant margin of 73 runs.

Birla emphasized the importance of such initiatives, highlighting them as an essential part of India's fight against tuberculosis. 'TB Free India' is not just a dream; it's a commitment to be achieved by 2025, well ahead of the global target of 2030 set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Innovative approaches adopted by India have already led to a notable 18% reduction in TB cases and a 21.4% decrease in related deaths over the last decade. Such events are crucial in increasing public awareness and fostering camaraderie among parliamentarians, Birla noted.

