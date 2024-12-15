Left Menu

Cricket Match Boosts TB Awareness Among Indian MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a cricket match among MPs to raise TB awareness. The Lok Sabha Speaker XI team won by 73 runs against Rajya Sabha Chairman XI. The event is part of India's efforts to eliminate TB by 2025, ahead of the global 2030 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Sunday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a cricket match aimed at spreading awareness about tuberculosis among Members of Parliament. The friendly game saw Lok Sabha Speaker XI triumph over Rajya Sabha Chairman XI by a significant margin of 73 runs.

Birla emphasized the importance of such initiatives, highlighting them as an essential part of India's fight against tuberculosis. 'TB Free India' is not just a dream; it's a commitment to be achieved by 2025, well ahead of the global target of 2030 set by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Innovative approaches adopted by India have already led to a notable 18% reduction in TB cases and a 21.4% decrease in related deaths over the last decade. Such events are crucial in increasing public awareness and fostering camaraderie among parliamentarians, Birla noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

