In a gesture of enduring camaraderie, military veterans from India and Bangladesh are exchanging visits to partake in the Vijay Diwas celebrations commemorating the 1971 Liberation War. Eight Indian veterans have arrived in Dhaka while their Bangladeshi counterparts have touched down in Kolkata, according to officials.

The delegations consist of two serving officers from both sides, marking a reciprocal gesture to celebrate a victory that proved pivotal in each nation's history. The visits come amid allegations of violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, which has strained bilateral relations since the student-led uprising in August ousted Sheikh Hasina's government.

Political analysts suggest these exchanges could alleviate tensions. Indian external affairs secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Dhaka for consultations has already improved diplomatic ties. Annually, Vijay Diwas celebrations foster goodwill, serving as a poignant reminder of the liberation forged with crucial Indian support.

