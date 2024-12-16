Legendary Harmonist Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe Passes Away

Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe, a distinguished classical singer and harmonium virtuoso, has died at 68 following a severe heart attack. He passed away on Sunday at a private hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, as confirmed by his family on Monday.

A pioneering figure in Indian classical music and theatre, Marathe held an enduring legacy. As the eldest son of Pandit Ram Marathe, he played a significant role in celebrating his father's birth centenary this year. His contribution to the traditional Marathi musical theatre was remarkable, particularly through the revival of the classic play 'Sangeet Mandarmala,' which he co-produced with his brother Mukund Marathe.

Pandit Sanjay Marathe's resurgence of 'Sangeet Mandarmala' was lauded for balancing innovation with tradition. He leaves behind his wife, son, and granddaughter, continuing a celebrated lineage in Indian classical arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)