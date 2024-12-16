TECNO Partners with DPIFF 2025: Redefining Art Through Innovation

TECNO, a renowned global smartphone brand, has announced its partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025. This strategic alliance aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Indian cinema while showcasing TECNO's cutting-edge technology and commitment to enhancing storytelling.

Scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, the DPIFF awards ceremony promises to be a grand event, drawing notable figures from the film industry and beyond. TECNO's role as the 'Co-Powered By Partner' underscores an alignment between the realms of art and technology, fostering creativity and connectivity.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India, expressed pride in supporting Indian cinema through this collaboration, which illustrates a shared dedication to craftsmanship in both cinema and technology. TECNO seeks to inspire the next generation of creators by providing affordable, technologically advanced smartphones.

(With inputs from agencies.)