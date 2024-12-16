Left Menu

TECNO Partners with DPIFF 2025: Redefining Art Through Innovation

TECNO, a global smartphone brand known for its innovative technology, partners with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025 to celebrate Indian cinema. This collaboration highlights TECNO's commitment to blending art and technology, providing advanced smartphones to empower creators worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:41 IST
TECNO Partners with DPIFF 2025: Redefining Art Through Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TECNO, a renowned global smartphone brand, has announced its partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2025. This strategic alliance aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Indian cinema while showcasing TECNO's cutting-edge technology and commitment to enhancing storytelling.

Scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, the DPIFF awards ceremony promises to be a grand event, drawing notable figures from the film industry and beyond. TECNO's role as the 'Co-Powered By Partner' underscores an alignment between the realms of art and technology, fostering creativity and connectivity.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Tecno Mobile India, expressed pride in supporting Indian cinema through this collaboration, which illustrates a shared dedication to craftsmanship in both cinema and technology. TECNO seeks to inspire the next generation of creators by providing affordable, technologically advanced smartphones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024