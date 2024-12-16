Mourning the Maestro: Ustad Zakir Hussain's Legacy in Music
Legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences, highlighting his role as a musical bridge between India and the West, and his extraordinary creativity.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the death of iconic tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, deeming it a significant loss to the realm of music. Hussain, 73, succumbed to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital, as stated by his family.
Murmu noted Hussain's unparalleled contributions to music, lauding his creativity and the capacity to captivate audiences globally. She acknowledged his pivotal role as a cultural liaison, intertwining Indian and Western musical traditions.
Having previously awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family and multitude of admirers, emphasizing the void his departure leaves in the world of music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
