Mourning the Maestro: Ustad Zakir Hussain's Legacy in Music

President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the death of iconic tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain, deeming it a significant loss to the realm of music. Hussain, 73, succumbed to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in a San Francisco hospital, as stated by his family.

Murmu noted Hussain's unparalleled contributions to music, lauding his creativity and the capacity to captivate audiences globally. She acknowledged his pivotal role as a cultural liaison, intertwining Indian and Western musical traditions.

Having previously awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, Murmu conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Hussain's family and multitude of admirers, emphasizing the void his departure leaves in the world of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)